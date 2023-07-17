3 fantastic Chromebook deals for those who missed last week’s sales events

Last week, we had two huge sales events that sort of captured the attention of many in the tech sphere. Between Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sales, there was a lot to take in. For us here at Chrome Unboxed, much more of the interest circled around the Chromebook deals available at Best Buy for the first half of the week. With Amazon’s flailing Chromebook selection over the past few years, it’s become Best Buy’s regular deals that have kept our audience hooked up on lower-priced devices.

Sadly, those pretty epic deals can’t all last forever, and this week we’re back to reality. And as we leave the land of deals on top of deals, there can most definitely feel like a sense of having missed out if you were out of the loop last week and didn’t manage to snag a great Chromebook; assuming you were looking for one. If that sounds like you, there’s good news in the form of a couple Lenovo Chromebook deals that weren’t part of any of last week’s sales, and they are great devices! In addition, there’s a lingering deal from last week as well on one of my absolute favorite Chromebooks available. Let’s get into it.

Lenovo Chrombook Duet 5

First up, Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 on sale for $369 – a full $130 discount from the standard MSRP. This device is no stranger to deals, and we were a bit surprised to not see it a part of the festivities last week. The smaller version – the Duet 3 – was marked down for the Black Friday in July sale and as that deal has expired (for now, at least), the bigger, better Duet 5 is taking the place of the obvious choice for a great deal on a Chromebook tablet if you are in the market.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Another device I really thought would be a great fit for last week’s sales is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. This device is one of those wonderful surprises that gives users a lot of great features and, maybe more importantly, a great user experience for the price. With it’s 1080p IPS screen that hits 300 nits to the sturdy build quality and the surprisingly-fast Intel N100 processor, the Flex 3i is a fantastic example of what can be done on a budget. At $349 MSRP, this one is always a great purchase, but saving $70 on it right now only makes it a more compelling purchase.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Finally, we have a device that is still hanging around from the crazy deals of last week. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE isn’t as low-priced as it was last week, but you can still get $100 off this stellar overall Chromebook experience. At $549, there is so much to love about the 516 GE, and it’s combination of solid build, QHD 16:10 350 nit 120Hz screen, RGB keyboard and ultra-fast internals make it a device that I reach for here in the office more often than not. I think it’s worth every penny at MSRP, so at $549, it’s a no-brainer.

We’ll keep an eye out for any other great deals this week, but we expect things to cool down a bit for the next few days for sure. The deals were pretty wild last week, so I’d imagine we’ll only see a few here and there for the next little bit. As we find any other great purchase opportunities, though, we’ll let you know! And as always, you can sign up for the newsletter below to get alerts the minute a new deal hits the site.

