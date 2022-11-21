2022 FIFA World Cup: Where to stream it in the US

The FIFA World Cup kicked off this past weekend in Qatar, with 32 countries battling it out for the title of who is the best at Soccer, or as it is known everywhere else but the United States, Football. The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the round of 16 and then the straight knockout tournament after that. Team USA, the second-youngest team in this World Cup, is in group B, where it first faced Wales earlier today to finish in a tied 1-1 game. The next challenge will be good ‘ol England this Friday, where the American team will try to score against the already-ahead Brits while English fans chant their iconic “It’s coming home!”

Soccer/Football fans across the world will be happy to know that Google has already made preparations to keep fans informed of all the action, providing statistics, win probabilities, and timelines with just a simple search of the phrase “World Cup.” However, getting your news after the fact is no match (pun intended) to watching a game live, as you root for your home team or your adopted team if your country didn’t make the cut. In the US, English-language broadcasts will be shown on Fox or its cable channel FS1. However, if you don’t mind or prefer to watch the lively Spanish telecasts, those will be shown on Telemundo or Universo, and they will be streamed on Peacock

Fox Sports App and FOXSports.com

U.S. viewers will be able to stream all the games live and on-demand using the FOX Sports app in 4K, though you will need to sign in with a cable provider to watch full games.

YouTube TV

If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you will be able to watch all the English broadcasts on Fox Sports or FS1. These channels are included in the basic plan, so you should be all set to watch the games in 1080p. YouTube TV does offer a 4K plan if you want to consider upgrading to watch the games in better quality. YouTube’s base plan costs $64.99 a month with an additional $19.99 for the 4K Plus add-on.



Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

Peacock

Telemundo has the rights this year to broadcast all the games in Spanish. NBC is Telemundo’s parent company, and therefore, all the Spanish telecasts will be streaming over Peacock. The first four days of matches will not require a paid subscription, so if you are still mulling over which service you will use, this will be a good option to start out with, that is, if you don’t mind the Spanish commentary. You can also watch the tournaments on Telemundo, which you can get with an air antenna. A Peacock Premium subscription will set you back $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

Fubo TV

Fubo’s $70/month package includes Fox and FS1, which means you can watch the games in English. You can also watch them in Spanish, if you so prefer, via Telemundo using your Fubo subscription. Fubo also has a 7-day free trial, so this is another option to consider if you don’t want to commit to a streaming service right away. Fubo has also stated that they will provide select matches in 4K HD.

Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

Sling TV

Sling’s $40 Blue tier includes Fox and FS1, so you can essentially catch all the games there for a very low price. Additionally, Sling offers new users a 50% discount on their first month’s membership fee. Do keep in mind, though, that Sling TV caps its live streams at 720p, so although he low price is tempting, it may not be the best option if you are watching on a large screen.

Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

Hulu + Live TV

You can stream every game of the 2022 World Cup in 1080p with Hulu + Live TV via Fox Sports, FS1, or Telemundo. For $70 a month, you get to stream Hulu’s live and on-demand channels, plus Hulu’s entire streaming library (ad-supported).

Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

DirecTV Stream

Yet another $70 service similar to Hulu, Fubo, and YouTube TV, where you will be able to stream all the matches via Fox and FS1.

Supported devices: Web browsers, Android, iOS, Game Consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast 1st Generation or above, including Chromecast with Google TV HD/4K

