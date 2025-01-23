11 Ways Google AI is reshaping the classroom in 2025

AI is more than just a passing fad – it’s quickly becoming a transformative technology that’s set to impact the classroom in many ways. Google is clearly leading the charge with Gemini and all the ways it can be leveraged across their services. And that effort now includes a suite of AI-powered tools designed to empower both teachers and students as we move into 2025. Here’s a look at 11 ways Google is bringing AI to the classroom.

NotebookLM: This AI tool goes beyond simple summaries. It can pull out key themes, generate different kinds of questions (multiple choice, true/false, discussion prompts), and even create quizzes aligned with the specific source material you provide to it. And don’t forget about Audio Overviews, which turn any document into a podcast-like discussion, making information easier to digest and supporting different learning styles. AI in Your LMS: You can now access Gemini’s capabilities (like the Gemini app, NotebookLM, and other AI tools) directly within Canvas or Powerschool Schoology Learning. This streamlines workflows for both teachers and students, making learning more efficient and integrated. Gemini App: The core Gemini App is one of the primary ways to access Google’s latest AI model, and it has built-in features to help you evaluate the information it provides. You can double-check to see if there’s supporting evidence for Gemini’s responses across the web, and explore the sources Gemini uses to find related content and broaden your understanding. Safe and Responsible AI for Teens: Google is taking online safety seriously. The teen version of the Gemini app has extra protections in place to filter out inappropriate content. It also includes an AI literacy video, endorsed by online safety organizations, to help young users understand how AI works and how to use it responsibly. Gemini in Google Vids: Creating educational videos just got a whole lot easier. Give Gemini a topic or some source material, and it’ll help you build a video from the ground up, suggesting scenes, writing a script, finding suitable stock footage, and even adding music. It’s like having an AI film crew at your disposal! Gemini in Your Side Panel: This one is like having an AI assistant right there in your Docs, Gmail, or Slides. Need to summarize a long email thread? Gemini can do it. Want to analyze data in a spreadsheet? Gemini can help. Plus, the expanded language support makes this useful for a global audience. Custom Vocabulary Lists: Say goodbye to generic vocabulary lists! Gemini in Classroom lets you create word lists tailored to specific grade levels and subjects. It even provides definitions, parts of speech, and examples to help students learn. Personalized AI with Gems: Gems are like specialized versions of Gemini. You can create your own or use Google’s pre-made ones. For example, you could upload a student’s IEP and some of their work to create a Gem that provides personalized support. Or, try the Learning Coach Gem, which uses LearnLM to provide step-by-step guidance and practice activities. NotebookLM Plus: This premium version of NotebookLM is designed for larger-scale use. It allows you to handle more documents, create more notebooks, and generate more audio overviews. With customization and sharing features, professors can create notebooks with all their course materials and share them with students. IT admins can even create AI-powered help centers for their institutions. Chromebook Plus: With features like “Help me write” and “Help me read,” Chromebook Plus models can assist with writing tasks and improve reading comprehension. Live Translate enables real-time translated captions in over 100 languages. The AI-powered Recorder app provides recordings with automatic transcription. And new Class tools offer enhanced classroom management features. Google Lens in Chrome: See something interesting in a video, online article, or even a live stream? Just use Google Lens to search for information about it right then and there. This is a fantastic tool for in-the-moment learning and exploration.

Google AI is moving to make education more effective, engaging, and accessible for everyone. We’re excited to see how these tools continue to evolve and empower learning in the years to come. As AI continues to move into all areas of tech across the board, this feels like the beginning of a wildly different world when it comes to engagement in the classroom, and I’m excited to see where this goes in the next few years for sure!