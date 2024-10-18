Google’s NotebookLM gets even better podcast-like Audio Overviews

Remember that experimental AI-driven podcast feature in NotebookLM we talked about not too long ago? Well, Google is seeing a lot of buzz around this particular tool and they’ve updated NotebookLM in a few very interesting ways. First up, the “experimental” tag is gone, meaning NotebookLM is here to stay. But there’s way more to this update than just a naming convention.

For those still unfamiliar with the tool, Google’s NotebookLM leverages the power of Gemini 1.5 to become an expert on your uploaded documents. Think of it as your own personal AI research assistant that can summarize, analyze, and answer questions based solely on the information you provide; and your data stays yours – it’s never used to train the model.

advertisement

Audio Overviews Get Even More Useful

One of the standout features of NotebookLM has been its ability to generate Audio Overviews – AI-narrated summaries of your documents. They sound like a podcast and are wildly lifelike. Since their introduction, there’s been a ton of buzz over this particular part of NotebookLM, and it’s for good reason; these Audio Overviews are flat-out awesome and really do help users quickly grasp key takeaways from lengthy texts. And with this update, they’re getting even better.

First, you can now give NotebookLM specific instructions for your Audio Overviews. Want the AI to focus on a particular section of your document? No problem. Need the overview delivered in a way that’s easy for a non-expert to understand? Just let it know. It’s like giving the AI hosts a quick rundown before they hit the record button.

advertisement

Second, you’re no longer tied to just listening to the overview. You can now have it playing in the background while you continue to work within NotebookLM. This means you can keep exploring your sources, grabbing citations, and digging into quotes without having to pause the audio. It’s a major multitasking update.

advertisement

If you haven’t tried this out for yourself, you need to. Just head into NotebookLM, create a notebook, add your sources, and hit the Notebook guide and then the Load button to start your custom AI Overview. The new Customize button will soon show up after your Audio Overview is generated, and you’ll be able to adjust things from there once it rolls out to all users.

It is definitely Important to note that while these Audio Overviews are incredibly helpful, they are still just AI-generated interpretations of your documents. They’re not meant to be a completely objective or exhaustive analysis.

advertisement

NotebookLM Goes Pro with a Business Edition

Google is also announcing NotebookLM Business, a version specifically tailored for businesses, universities, and organizations. This upcoming iteration will be offered through Google Workspace and will come packed with enhanced features.

While details are still under wraps, Google emphasizes its commitment to data privacy and security, which is reassuring for any organization considering jumping on board. You can apply for the pilot program starting today. This will give you early access to new features, training, and dedicated email support. In the meantime, the free version of NotebookLM remains readily available.

advertisement

With over 80,000 organizations already using NotebookLM, it’s clear that this tool is striking a chord. These latest updates, along with the introduction of a business-focused edition, hopefully show that Google is commitment to making NotebookLM an essential tool for anyone wanting to use it moving forward. Google experiments don’t always make it out of the lab, so it’s fun to see the adoption of NotebookLM going so well. I know I’m looking forward to playing around with the new Audio Overview customizations as soon as I can!