Yes, you can play Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on Chromebooks, but your mileage may vary

Anyone who grew up in the early 2000s likely played the popular card game called Yu-Gi-Oh which was itself based on the anime which aired on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. This monster collecting and trading card game saw millions of people battling it out for competition dominance (or just to win against your siblings or school buddies.

We’ve seen many digital iterations of the TCG across older console generations and so on, but when it came to mobile, we only received what was called Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links. This rendition was a vertical-only beat-for-beat, battle-for-battle remake of the anime’s most iconic scenes, but if I’m honest, it kind of sucked in my humble opinion. It simply lacked so much that made the original card game so enticing.

Now, a new game called Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has been released on the Google Play Store and it’s everything that you’d expect from a faithful adaption to a digital format much in the same way that Magic: The Gathering has done in recent years. So long as you have a compatible Chromebook, you can actually install and play it right now!

Finally, the “Yu-Gi-Oh!” digital card game you’ve been waiting for! The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world. Get ready: it’s time to Duel! The full Yu-Gi-Oh! experience is available for anyone at any Skill Level. Don’t worry if you’re a new player or if you haven’t Dueled in a while, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics on how to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. You’ll be given a Deck when you finish to help you start your journey! Google Play Store

What’s awesome about Master Duel is that it’s not only cross-platform, allowing you to play with your friends regardless of which device or OS they’re running, but it’s also free to play! However, there are plenty of IAPs (in-app purchases) for those who want to power up their decks with real money, but you can certainly play as casually as I do without spending a dime.

There are over 10,000 cards, and you can even link your YU-Gi-Oh Neuron account so you can link your real cards and build decks to come up with strategies for winning. Basically, you just point the barcode scanner from Neuron at your real cards and it digitizes them – sweet!

Now, for those who aren’t interested in competitive play (I hate it too), you can participate in what’s called Solo Mode which takes you through story missions, and may even give you a bit of nostalgia if you played growing up.

My only concern with playing on a Chromebook is that the mouse doesn’t always appear while in-game, and you’re forced to use the touchscreen (so much for MKB support, right?) and the graphics are low resolution. Luckily, you can visit the options menu and choose high-resolution graphics to fix this issue (it’s set to low initially because this was made for phones first)

My last two qualms are that my connection to a real opponent felt sluggish so each phase took a while to complete, and the animations seemed a bit jittery on my i5 Pixelbook Go. I’m hoping that with all of the gaming improvements coming to Chromebooks over the next few years, we’ll see games like Master Duel truly feel at home on Chrome OS and less like they’re a makeshift stopgap for native gaming experiences.

Either way, having the complete Yu-Gi-Oh experience on a Chromebook is now possible, and you should absolutely check it out using the link below, even if you’re not familiar with its history. Just keep in mind while you do that your mileage may vary, and I would recommend playing on a tablet-style Chromebook or 2-in-1 device before installing it on a clamshell.