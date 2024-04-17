YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers escalates

YouTube is cracking down on mobile ad blockers. In an update on Monday, the platform warns that if you use a third-party app to watch YouTube without ads, you might experience playback issues. This means videos could buffer excessively or see the error “The following content is not available on this app” when trying to watch a video through a third-party app that blocks ads.

YouTube’s justification for this crackdown is that ad revenue supports the creators on its platform. Rob from Team YouTube says that by circumventing ads, viewers prevent creators from earning what they rightfully deserve for their content.

advertisement

We want to emphasize that our terms don’t allow third-party apps to turn off ads because that prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership, and Ads on YouTube help support creators and let billions of people around the world use the streaming service. – Rob, TeamYouTube

As for how they are specifically cracking down, YouTube says they’re “strengthening our enforcement on third-party apps that violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.” Since many third-party apps use YouTube’s API to pull videos in, this gives them leverage and is an easy rule that they can use to take down ad-blocking apps. It’s interesting that AdGuard says they cleverly sidestep this because their app doesn’t use YouTube’s API directly. This seems like a potential loophole, at least for now.

advertisement

If the ads bother you, YouTube, of course, wants you to just subscribe to YouTube Premium. No surprise there. The question is, will enough users be annoyed enough by these changes to pony up the subscription fee?

advertisement

Ultimately, this move highlights how YouTube wields significant power in the content ecosystem. While creators undeniably need to be compensated fairly, aggressive enforcement against ad blockers could lead to frustrated users and ultimately drive them to seek out less restrictive video platforms. It’s a balancing act that will be interesting to watch unfold.

Newsletter Signup