YouTube TV Users: Don’t forget to change this setting before Super Bowl LIX tonight

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, and millions are preparing for the big game. More than 200 million viewers tuned in for at least part of last year’s Super Bowl, making it one of the most-watched television events of the year. With so many people watching, the potential for spoilers is high, especially with the rise of streaming services.

One often-overlooked aspect of streaming sports that you might not think of is the delay. This “buffer” helps to mitigate potential interruptions caused by fluctuating internet speeds or network congestion. By buffering the stream, streaming services like YouTube TV can maintain a consistent playback, even if there are temporary drops in bandwidth.

But because of this, traditional cable and satellite broadcasts often run ahead of streaming platforms like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling. And in today’s world of instant notifications, fantasy sports, and group chats, no one wants to have a crucial play ruined.

Fortunately, YouTube TV users watching on their televisions have a simple solution to minimize this issue. The “Broadcast Delay” setting on YouTube TV allows you to prioritize a near real-time stream. Essentially, it trades a slightly smoother, more delayed stream for a more immediate, potentially less consistent one (although I haven’t had any issues thus far.)

How to turn on YouTube TV “Broadcast Delay”

Here’s how to activate it: Open the YouTube TV app on your television or streaming device. Navigate to any playback screen on any channel. Select the three-dot menu, located under the timeline scrubber. Choose “Broadcast Delay” and then select “Decreased.” You can always revert to “Default” to disable the feature. Google does allow you to leave this setting enabled indefinitely but I’ll probably switch back to the default setting until March Madness.

While this adjustment won’t provide a true real-time feed, it significantly reduces the delay, bringing you closer to the live action. Again, reducing the broadcast delay can sometimes lead to more noticeable image artifacts and hiccups. So if this is happening to you and ruining your Super Bowl party, just go back into settings and turn it off. But most likely, you won’t have any issues and this simple adjustment should allow you to enjoy the Super Bowl a little closer to real-time.