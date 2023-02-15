If you’re visiting YouTube TV via Search, don’t fall victim to this cleverly disguised scam

I’m not the biggest fan of YouTube TV and unsubscribed from its “modern” version of traditional programming about a year ago, but I do understand the value the service has as a sports-centric place to enjoy some downtime. In fact, the app and website have pretty much become the best place to watch sports, according to most people.

Due to its popularity, however specific it may be, it looks like YouTube TV is now being mimicked by an online advertisement created by scammers in an effort to mislead users. Yeah, I know, right? Spam invites in Google Calendar, Classroom, and several other Google services weren’t enough – you now have to worry about being redirected to a fake internet cable streaming website.

According to Cord Cutters News which first reported on the scam, some of their readers took note of a sponsored Search result linked to TV.VouTube.com (while lowercase, this looks like a “Y” instead of a “V”), that led to a phishing website cleverly disguised as an official Google-owned YouTube TV support site.

This support landing page claimed to help users with their account for an out-of-pocket fee. Of course, you should not visit the aforementioned website, and we hope that if anyone you know is trying to visit the real site via a Google Search, you tell them to avoid this deceptive tactic!

If you’re at all tech-savvy, you’ll know that scammers have been pretending to act as popular services and businesses for decades, but those who don’t really center their lives around their computers (blue-collar work built this country!) may not be as perceptive or aware of these types of things.

While visiting any site, we recommend you check the padlock icon found at the top right of the address bar to gain confidence that the website is what it claims to be. Additionally, you can find more internet safety practices and information on Google Safety!

