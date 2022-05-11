YouTube TV launches new Spanish-only base plan and add-on

YouTube TV is now hablando Español by bringing even more Spanish-language programming and plan options with the launch of a new lower-cost Spanish Plan and a Spanish Plus tv add-on. In particular, the Spanish Plan marks the first time that YouTube TV unbundles content by offering a standalone base plan comprised of Spanish-only channels.
The Spanish Plan is meant for customers that are only interested in Spanish TV and have no need for the standard YouTube TV English lineup. It costs $34.99/month, which is cheaper than the base YouTube TV plan, and includes the below lineup of channels:
- beIN Sports en Español
- Antena 3
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- TyC Sports
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- Baby TV Español
- ESPN Deportes
- Estrella TV
- FOX Deportes
- Cinelatino
- Pasiones
- WAPA América
- Cine Mexicano
- Cine Sony
- TASTEMADE en Español
- CNN en Español
- Bandamax
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- FOROtv
- Galavisión
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlnovelas
- UniMás
- Univision
- The Weather Channel en Español
In contrast, the Spanish Plus add-on is supplemental to the YouTube TV base plan and it’s mainly for those who wish to keep both English programming and have an expanded library of Spanish content to choose from. This add-on includes over 25 additional Spanish-language channels at $14.99/month, such as:
- Antena 3
- Baby TV Español
- Bandamax
- beIN Sports Español
- beIN XTRA en Español
- Cine Latino
- Cine Mexicano
- CNNe
- De Película
- De Película Clásico
- Discovery en Español
- Discovery Familia
- ESPN Deportes
- Estrella TV
- FOROtv
- Fox Deportes
- Nat Geo Mundo
- NTN 24
- Nuestra Tele
- Pasiones
- SonyCine
- Tastemade en Español
- Telehit
- Telehit Música
- tlvnovelas
- TyC Sports
- Universo
- WAPA
Both the Spanish base plan and the add-on have introductory promotions going on right now: Those who sign up for the Spanish Plan during this introductory period will be charged an initial rate of $24.99/month for the first six months, then $34.99/after. The Spanish Plan add-on will cost $9.99/month for the first six months and then $14.99/month after that. Just as with the standard YouTube TV base plan, the Spanish one will include the same member benefits such as unlimited DVR, a family plan with up to six accounts per household, and personalized recommendations.
It’s great to see Google and YouTube TV expanding into the Spanish market. As a native speaker of the language with family members that really enjoy their Fútbol (Soccer) and Telenovelas, I can see the Spanish base plan as a great low-cost alternative that I can finally recommend to them.
