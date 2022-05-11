YouTube TV launches new Spanish-only base plan and add-on

YouTube TV is now hablando Español by bringing even more Spanish-language programming and plan options with the launch of a new lower-cost Spanish Plan and a Spanish Plus tv add-on. In particular, the Spanish Plan marks the first time that YouTube TV unbundles content by offering a standalone base plan comprised of Spanish-only channels.

The Spanish Plan is meant for customers that are only interested in Spanish TV and have no need for the standard YouTube TV English lineup. It costs $34.99/month, which is cheaper than the base YouTube TV plan, and includes the below lineup of channels:

beIN Sports en Español

Antena 3

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

TyC Sports

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

Baby TV Español

ESPN Deportes

Estrella TV

FOX Deportes

Cinelatino

Pasiones

WAPA América

Cine Mexicano

Cine Sony

TASTEMADE en Español

CNN en Español

Bandamax

De Película

De Película Clásico

FOROtv

Galavisión

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlnovelas

UniMás

Univision

The Weather Channel en Español

In contrast, the Spanish Plus add-on is supplemental to the YouTube TV base plan and it’s mainly for those who wish to keep both English programming and have an expanded library of Spanish content to choose from. This add-on includes over 25 additional Spanish-language channels at $14.99/month, such as:

Antena 3

Baby TV Español

Bandamax

beIN Sports Español

beIN XTRA en Español

Cine Latino

Cine Mexicano

CNNe

De Película

De Película Clásico

Discovery en Español

Discovery Familia

ESPN Deportes

Estrella TV

FOROtv

Fox Deportes

Nat Geo Mundo

NTN 24

Nuestra Tele

Pasiones

SonyCine

Tastemade en Español

Telehit

Telehit Música

tlvnovelas

TyC Sports

Universo

WAPA

Both the Spanish base plan and the add-on have introductory promotions going on right now: Those who sign up for the Spanish Plan during this introductory period will be charged an initial rate of $24.99/month for the first six months, then $34.99/after. The Spanish Plan add-on will cost $9.99/month for the first six months and then $14.99/month after that. Just as with the standard YouTube TV base plan, the Spanish one will include the same member benefits such as unlimited DVR, a family plan with up to six accounts per household, and personalized recommendations.

It’s great to see Google and YouTube TV expanding into the Spanish market. As a native speaker of the language with family members that really enjoy their Fútbol (Soccer) and Telenovelas, I can see the Spanish base plan as a great low-cost alternative that I can finally recommend to them.