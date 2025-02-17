YouTube TV reaches deal to keep Paramount content, avoiding blackout

YouTube TV and Paramount have solidified a long-term agreement, ensuring that popular channels like CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV remain accessible on the platform. This resolution follows a period of tense negotiations that nearly resulted in a blackout of these channels.

On Saturday, YouTube TV updated their blog post and said “We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and more.” This negotiation comes on the heels of YouTube TV announcing a $10 price hike so this deal was instrumental in keeping subscribers happy. A blackout of Paramount content or another price hike could have been disastrous for YouTube TV.

With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels and add-ons including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and will enable more user choice in the future. To our subscribers, we appreciate your patience while we negotiated on your behalf. – The YouTube Team

A Paramount spokesperson confirmed the multi-year nature of the agreement to USA Today, emphasizing the continued presence of their entertainment, news, and sports networks on YouTube TV. The deal also includes the ongoing availability of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and BET+ through YouTube Primetime Channels.

This deal arrives just in time for several major CBS broadcast events! Chief among these is the 2025 March Madness Men’s NCAA tournament, scheduled from March 16 to April 7, which will be broadcast across CBS Sports and Turner Sports platforms. Golf enthusiasts can also look forward to the 2025 Masters Tournament from April 7-13, airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Beyond live sports, the agreement ensures continued access to popular shows such as Yellowjackets Season 3, Tracker, Matlock, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and The Daily Show.