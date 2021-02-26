Youtube TV hits another home run by adding support for MLB.TV

If you’re a Youtube TV subscriber, you’ll probably have noticed that there are plenty of additional services being added in a la carte over the past year. Just last week, it added the Entertainment Plus package which gives subscribers access to HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for just $29.99 per month. Not only that, but the service is adding tons of other incredible features too including 4K streaming! Now, MLB.TV fans will now be pleased to learn that they can subscribe and watch directly through Youtube TV!

MLB.TV supports pretty much all streaming devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox, Samsung televisions, and of course, Chromecast. Because of this, it’s no surprise to see them tying their offerings into Youtube TV just to make sure they’ve covered all their bases…okay, I promise I’ll stop with the baseball jokes now – my batting average is pretty low anyway.

The service will let you stream every team’s out-of-market games live or on-demand, and will even give you an expanded library of other on-demand content including Spring Training games while they air live with no blackouts. It will cost you $29.99 per month or $129.99 for the full season.

To get started, just visit Youtube TV, click on your profile image at the top right of the screen, click ‘Settings’, and under the ‘Membership’ tab, scroll down to find MLB.TV. Then, simply choose whether you want to subscribe for the month (with a 7-day free trial) or for the season. You’ll be taken to another screen that gives you the billing details and will allow you to finalize your purchase with a nice, big, blue button. That’s it!

What does your Youtube TV lineup look like? There are so very many packages to buy into now and to choose from that I’m certain we have plenty of readers who have unique combinations to discuss. Are you a baseball fan? If so, how do you feel about having MLB.TV built into Youtube TV? Let’s talk about it in the comments.