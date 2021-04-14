Youtube TV promotion testing various discounts in order to acquire new subscribers

Though I’m not happy about Youtube TV’s rising costs, it’s still my go-to option for live TV. Unlimited cloud DVR for my family under one cost and a large library of content to access at any given time with loads of a la carte options still make it the best way to cut the cord for the time being. According to CordCuttersNews, the service’s normal $65 price is being temporarily cut down to $45 for some users, but not for everyone.

I’ve tried to get this promotion to appear on several devices while not signed in to Youtube TV just to pretend I’m not a subscriber already for a screenshot, but I was unable to. Luckily, CordCuttersNews grabbed a screen capture of the discount marked down in red as you can see above. Apparently, some users are seeing $10 off while others are seeing $20 off. The length of the promotion is also varying from user to user as well – some are presented with a one-month offer, while some are presented with a three-month deal. It’s odd, but this could be Google’s way of A/B testing the pricing discounts in order to see which one is effective at getting new sign-ups to the service. To clarify, yes, this is for new subscribers only.

If you’re interested in getting on board with Youtube TV with such an offer, you should know that the price will go back up to $65 per month once that promotional period comes to an end. You may need to check for it by visiting the site on different devices, and at different times. There doesn’t really seem to be any specific way to trigger one deal over another, and no way to trigger three months over two – weird. I even tried to view the page incognito, but no dice. If you’re successful in getting one to work, let me know in the comments section below and help your fellow readers out by stating the specific steps you followed in order to do so! If you’re not currently signed up to Youtube TV, will this be the tipping point for you, or would you like to see the baseline price go down before you make a move?