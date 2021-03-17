Youtube TV just added 7 new channels and you won’t have to pay any extra to enjoy them

There are three kinds of people that exist – those who think Youtube TV is fantastic in the sense that it offers plenty of variety and allows them to customize their selection of channels a la carte, those who think that the constant price hikes for the service are becoming unbearable, and then there are those who love having extra channels added at no additional cost and enjoying the best of both worlds – that’s everyone. Youtube TV just added seven new channels to your lineup and you can enjoy them right now without paying an extra cent.

The new additions include BET her TV, Dabl Network, MTV 2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., Nick Toons, and Teen Nick. Each of these are offered by Viacom – a provider that already offers several other channels on the service like Comedy Central, MTV, and VH1. Whatever your current subscription cost currently is based on how you built your package, it will remain as such – just head over to the Live tab at the top of the website or service to see these new channels in the lineup, or simply search for them as I did below.

Needless to say, my son is going to be stoked to watch ‘Blues Clues & You!’ on Youtube TV. This does make me wonder though – will Google create a Youtube TV environment just for kids? With the additions from Nickelodeon, there is now a lot on the platform that children can enjoy – we just need it to be separated from the grown-up stuff. The company has already done so with Youtube recently adding a version of the service in between the real deal for big kids and the Youtube Kids app.

All of this (and more) on top of the recent addition of Google TV kids profiles to the Chromecast with Google TV shows that they have a huge focus on making their services and products more family-oriented this year – especially with everyone stuck at home. Do any of the seven new channels strike you as interesting? We’d love to hear how you’ll use them in your home down in the comments section!