YouTube TV turns 5: Adds 5 new channels and limited-time new subscriber deal

YouTube TV officially launched in select markets around the U.S. on April 5th, 2017, signaling that cord-cutting was here to stay and that watching TV online didn’t have to be a horrible experience. While YouTube TV has definitely had its ups and downs – mostly due to contract re-negotiations falling through – there’s no doubt that with its unlimited cloud DVR and top channel lineup, the service has managed to distinguish itself from the slew of live TV streaming rivals.

As part of its 5th birthday celebration, YouTube TV is offering two free weeks for new subscribers and then $50 off the first month. This is a limited-time offer that must be redeemed by April 15th, 2022. In addition, the service is adding five new channels to its lineup, including:

Those interested in subscribing to the service for the first time to take advantage of the promotion should do so by going to tv.youtube.com and signing up using an active Google account. Keep in mind that the regular YouTube TV monthly subscription will be $64.99USD once the promotion ends.

The addition of The Weather Channel by itself is a win for the service that has struggled so much recently with keeping channels in its lineup, particularly RSNs (Regional Sports Networks) and Disney-owned channels. However, I continue to subscribe to YouTube TV due to its feature set and streaming quality that I have not found with other competitors I’ve tried. I hope that the service will continue to thrive and offer even more channels and perks down the line.