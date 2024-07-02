YouTube Premium is about to get more plan options for subscribers

YouTube is prepping some changes to their Premium subscription service with some new features, experimental tools, and – most notably – a potential expansion of its current plan offerings. First up, let’s talk through the new stuff current subscribers can now access or will be able to soon.

New features for Premium subscribers

Jump Ahead for (Android and iOS): The AI-powered "jump ahead" feature, which intelligently skips to the most engaging parts of videos, is coming to iOS devices in the next few weeks. It has now available on Android for all Premium subscribers in the US.

Shorts Picture-in-Picture (Android): Android users can now multitask while enjoying Shorts, thanks to the new picture-in-picture mode that works just like it does for long-form video. If you are watching a YouTube Short, simply swipe to go home and your video will automatically jump to a PIP mode.

New YouTube Experiments

In a bid to continuously improve the user experience, YouTube is inviting Premium subscribers to participate in a few new experiments. By trying these features and providing feedback, you can help shape the future of YouTube in some meaningful ways:

Smart Downloads for Shorts: Automatically download a curated selection of Shorts for offline viewing. Assuming the algorithm gets your tastes, you'll have some short-form videos to watch even when your connection craps out on you.

Conversational AI Tool: Engage with an AI assistant designed to answer questions without interrupting your YouTube experience. Just click "Ask" beneath select videos and ask questions about the video you are watching.

Redesigned Watch Page (Desktop): We've covered this somewhat-controversial experiment before, but you can check out a fresh layout for YouTube on desktop that veers more towards new content discovery. Some love it, some hate it.

More plan options coming soon

Perhaps the most exciting news is YouTube’s commitment to “bringing members more plan options by expanding our existing offers to more regions, while also introducing new plans and exploring ways for you to share your benefits with friends in the future” While specifics are still under unclear as to what that means, this could end up expanding existing plans to new regions, introducing entirely new tiers, or giving us new ways to share Premium benefits with friends and family.

Simply put, YouTube seems dedicated to making Premium a more valuable and customizable experience for its users. By adding new features, experimenting with innovative tools, and potentially expanding its plan options, YouTube can hopefully continue to cater to a broader range of preferences and needs.

