Check your email, some YouTube Premium members can score a free Nest Mini

I awoke this morning to a surprise email from YouTube letting me know that I had a free Nest Mini smart speaker waiting for me at the Google Store. This isn’t the first time that Google has pawned off some free Assistant speakers to users of the company’s paid subscription services. This is the second round of freebies from YouTube Premium and select Google One customers have enjoyed a gratis smart speaker as well. Third parties like Spotify have even gotten into the game and used the tiny assistant as a promo when you join the streaming service.

Google Nest Mini: Should You Buy It? I awoke this morning to a surprise email from YouTube letting me know that I had a free Nest Mini smart speaker waiting for me at the Google Store. This isn't the first time that Google has pawned off some free Assistant speakers to users of the company's paid subscription services. This is the seco

It appears that this promotion is for U.S. residents only and there isn’t a clear-cut qualifier for who does and doesn’t receive one. Obviously, you will need to be a YouTube Premium/Play Music paid subscriber. If you haven’t spotted the email, you can check your eligibility in a flash by clicking the link below and logging in with the account that is attached to your YouTube Premium account. I opted for the Sky Blue to complete my collection. The Nest Mini won’t rock a packed dance party but it is a great upgrade from the original Home Mini and it makes a great speaker for just about any room in the house.

Check Eligibility