It’s almost time to start paying a premium for YouTube’s Premium Family Plan

Starting on April 3, 2023, the monthly cost of YouTube Premium’s Family Plan will increase from $17.99 to $22.99, which is a significant jump of $5! In an email spotted by Droid Life last week, YouTube stated that the new pricing would go into effect immediately on that date. This comes after the company announced the change initially back in October of this past year.

This is not the first time the service has raised its price. In the past, the monthly cost increased from $14.99 to $17.99, which was relatively fair considering the value that it offered, but this latest increase feels excessive, especially for families that have members who don’t use YouTube and are essentially wasting space on their plan.

For those who do, however, this equates to an additional dollar per month per family group member. For budget-conscious families, this increase will seem significant, and some may reconsider their subscription plan after this news.

It’s worth noting that Google is under pressure to make its business sustainable and profitable without relying on ad revenue, and it’s likely that the cost of its services will continue to increase as the years pass. This also means that users will bear the brunt of these costs.

For individuals who use YouTube Premium, the good news is that there’s currently no talk of a price increase. For just $7.99 USD per month, you can still get ad-free, background listening, and more. At least at this time, it still makes sense for families to well, pay for a family plan. That is, if and until Google raises its price past the $30 range – something I don’t see ever happening.

Newsletter Signup