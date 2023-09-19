YouTube Music digs into its inner 90s angsty teen soul and adds mood filters for crying, more

Remember when mixtapes were our go-to for capturing every emotion? I personally had Linkin Park Meteora burnt onto a disc along with Fallout Boy and Blink 182 for when I had a crappy day. YouTube Music, just dug into our 90s angsty teenager souls and ripped out a feature we invented 20-30 years ago.

The service is adding five new mood filters. First up, ‘Cry‘ is for your dramatic, main-character moments, while ‘Party’ will give you a quick way to get people on the dance floor (assuming you’re more social than I am). Now, if you’re looking to set a candle lit atmosphere, there’s ‘Romance‘, or for an instant mood lift, ‘Feel Good‘ has got you covered.

Lastly, when the day’s been long and you just want to doze off, ‘Sleep‘ is your ticket to dreamland. I personally hope someone at YouTube discovered that most of us fall asleep to Lofi Girl, but I can’t tell for sure since we haven’t had these new smart chips pop up on the Music homepage like 9to5Google has.

Next time words fail to describe how you’re feeling, why not let YouTube Music help? After all, we’ve been doing this for years and years. Do you have a specific playlist for balling your eyes out or sinking into your funk? Music is a great way to feel someone relates to our emotions, and oddly enough, we listen to things that make us feel or explore those emotions more rather than avoid or escape them. Well, I do, at least. Let me know which approach you prefer in the comments!

