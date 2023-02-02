You may soon be able to Live Share YouTube Music tracks right inside Google Meet calls

Google Meet is quickly gaining new and interesting tools for collaboration with your co-workers, colleagues, and peers. The tech giant is clearly hoping to make it one of the most competitive and useful video conferencing tools on the market, and while it’s already in the ranks with Zoom and others, it’s not satisfied with stopping there.

You can already live share YouTube videos with every meeting participant, but as discovered by 9to5Google in its latest Google Meet for Android app (version APK Insights report, Google may be gearing up to give you the ability to share YouTube Music directly as well.

According to the report, the discovered code strings indicate that everyone in the call will have permission to play or pause the song, rewind, or even fast forward it. Additionally, an indicator will appear (on Android for now) in the YouTube app when you’re playing music informing you that you’re Live Sharing in Meet.

These strings are packed into the YouTube Music app on mobile, and while 9to5 admits that it could simply be shared code from the main YouTube app since they’re all technically interconnected, I do believe that Google is preparing some special controls for music playback in meetings, even if that is just through standard YouTube Live Sharing.

Currently, the aforementioned sharing capabilities that are built into Meet allow you to share not only Polls, Q&A, Kahoot!, Heads Up!, UNO!, and more, but also Spotify Music. It’s not inconceivable that Google would want its very own music streaming service to join the lineup of things you can collaborate with others on during a call, even though it’s always so quick to support its partners over itself to look good.

Newsletter Signup