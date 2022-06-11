YouTube Music giving away a free year to those who have been subscribed since the beginning

You’re a real one if you’ve been subscribed to YouTube Music since the beginning. In fact, if you’ve been around that long without any interruption to your subscription, you may end up receiving a free 12 months of service directly from Google as a thank you!

One user who goes by the name of Mental-prison on Reddit was greeted with the following “Time to celebrate!” screen when they opened the YouTube Music app on their Android device. It states that since they’ve been using the service for exactly 2222 days (or precisely 3,199,680 minutes – that’s 6 years and 1 month), they would be receiving ad-free, offline, and background listening for a full year! That’s right, their billing date also reflects this as per the comments of the Reddit thread.

At first, users thought this was a scam since the grammar seems a bit off, but when you consider the fact that the bold white text has been injected automatically, it starts to make more sense as to why it reads strangely. Another user points out that 2222 days ago was May 10th or 11th of 2016 and not the original November 12, 2015 launch date of YouTube Music.

So I was just randomly opening my phone to cast music on my Google Home and received this message out of nowhere. I did got credited for 12 months. Thanks I guess ? Mental Prison

Others still have not received the free gift, and are hopeful that they will be met with the confetti and present emoji over the next few weeks. It’s entirely possible that Google is still rolling this out, and should you also get a 12-month break from paying your bill, you’d be saving almost $150 USD overall since a Premium subscription currently costs $11.99 USD. To check how long you’ve been subscribed, just tap your profile image at the top-right of the YouTube app and then tap “Your Premium Benefits”.

Party ribbon vector created by starline – www.freepik.com