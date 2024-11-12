YouTube is testing a swipe-up change that I really hope doesn’t happen

Though the past few years have seen the emergence of video platforms like TikTok, YouTube is still the king of online video. Regardless of this fact, YouTube has continually been changing to keep up with the trends that have emerged thanks to all the short-form video platforms gaining so much traction. To get in on the trend, YouTube Shorts was formed and has become just as good as all the others in my opinion. But a new change is being tested right now that steps over the line that divides YouTube’s long-form videos from their Shorts; and I’m not alone in thinking it’s a terrible idea.

As spotted by Tushar Mehta on X (via Android Authority), YouTube is experimenting with a new swipe-up gesture for full-screen videos on Android devices. Currently, swiping up in full-screen mode minimizes the video player. But with this new change, an upward swipe will instead play the next video in the queue, mimicking the behavior we’re all used to from YouTube Shorts, TikTok, or Reels.

Now, on the surface, this might seem like a harmless tweak aimed at creating consistency across the app. But in reality, it’s a change that could fundamentally alter the way we interact with long-form content. Nevermind the fact that many of us have simple muscle memory that kicks in for standard YouTube videos that we’ve been used to for years at this point.

Think about it: when you’re watching a regular, longer-form YouTube video, you’re likely more invested in the content. You’ve actively chosen to watch it, and you’re probably not just passively scrolling through a feed of endless distractions. So, having a gesture that abruptly jumps to the next video feels pretty jarring and unnecessary. After all, there’s already a perfectly functional “Next” button if you want to skip ahead.

This change also fails to recognize the fundamental difference between short-form and long-form content. With Shorts, the quick, snackable format lends itself well to a swipe-based navigation system. But with longer videos, where immersion and focus are key, this gesture feels intrusive and counterproductive.

Thankfully, this new feature appears to be a limited test for now. I’ve not seen this appear on any accounts or devices and haven’t been able to replicate it; there’s also no mention of it in any official documentation, release notes, or in YouTube Labs. It’s very possible that YouTube is simply trying out a new idea and may ultimately decide to scrap it based on user feedback. I really hope that is the case.