Watch classic monster movies like ‘Dracula’, ‘The Mummy’, and more for free on Youtube next week

The ‘Fear: The Home of Horror’ Youtube channel by Universal will be providing special showings of classic horror movies next week, but only for a limited time. Beginning on January 15, 2021, you’ll have a chance to feel a bit nostalgic (or educate yourself on the classics) with full-length viewings of these iconic monster movies.

Each movie will be available to watch for a full 7 days from its airing date before it’s yanked from the channel. If you end up really liking them, you can watch them any time using Universal’s discount code which will score you a digital copy. This will add them to your Google TV library, which can also be viewed via Youtube.

Below, you will find the viewing schedule for these movies which Universal provided. Have you ever seen any of these original horror classics? Do you have fond memories of them? If you’re younger and were never exposed to them, how dare you! You must learn where everything you know and love originated. Just kidding, though it’s easy to pass up movies like this since they were created so long ago. If you aren’t familiar with them, it can give you a greater appreciation for the horror movies we have now if you take the time to see what inspired them. I joke, but I, myself, have never seen most of these and will be taking the time to do so as soon as they go up.

The acting can be pretty campy in these older films, but they did what they could with what they had at the time. Click the blue button below on the 15th to start watching Dracula and The Mummy and go on from there. Happy haunting!

January 15, 2021 (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Dracula (1931), The Mummy (1932) January 16, 2021 (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935) January 17, 2021 (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

View the Fear Youtube Channel