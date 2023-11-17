You could win one of 5 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebooks

After just wrapping up our last giveaway that featured 3 Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebooks, we thought we would continue the trend. And what’s better than 3 Slim 3i Chromebooks? How about 5 Flex 5i Chromebooks!? That’s right, I’m thrilled to officially announce that we’ve teamed up with the fine folks over at Lenovo to offer our readers another fantastic giveaway and this one features 5 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebooks.

Like the Slim 3i Chromebooks that we just gave away, these devices are “Chromebook Plus” certified, which means they meet the hardware requirements for Chromebook Plus, like 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 1080p webcam, and more. These devices are the exact same as the new model that was a part of the Chromebook Plus announcement; they are just the non-branded versions, offering you the same high-quality specs and features as the new, branded version.

advertisement

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook: A Closer Look

This Chromebook has a bit of an interesting history. After getting announced at MWC 2022, we had hands-on with a pre-production unit of the Flex 5i, offering us a sneak peek into its potential long before it hit the market. Initially, due to high demand and scattered inventory, getting a full review done was challenging.

advertisement

With the Chromebook Plus announcement, however, the Flex 5i has fully arrived and we have one here in the office. Our full review is coming soon, but like all of the new Chromebook Plus models, this Chromebook is simply fun to use. If you are looking for a convertible Chromebook that is USI compatible and has plenty of performance under the hood, the Flex 5i is likely a good fit. And now you could get one for free!

How to Enter to Win

Getting entered to win is simple. Just claim your entries in the giveaway widget below and remember, winners will be notified via the email provided during entry. Winners have 48 hours to respond and claim their prize. This amazing opportunity ends on December 1st, 2023, at 10 AM ET. Like our last giveaway, we are only running this one for 2 weeks so that we can get these Chromebooks shipped out before the holidays. Get entered to win now so that you don’t miss your chance to be one of the lucky five to get this Chromebook shipped right to your doorstep for free. Good luck!

advertisement