You can still get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $100 off

Last week, one of the most popular Chromebook deals for the past year or so showed up once again, bringing the crowd-favorite Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 down to a fantastic $349 price point. While this isn’t the first time it has occurred and likely won’t be the last, we’ve also seen some significant gaps in discounts on this particular Chromebooks over the past few months. It’s not always on sale, so when it is, you want to take advantage.

The deal that was around at Best Buy last week has now dried up, but that doesn’t mean your chance to score this awesome Chromebook tablet at a big discount is totally gone. Over at Amazon, they still have it listed for just $405, but you never know with Amazon how long deals will stick around. For now, however, this is the only option out there to snag this excellent Chromebook tablet at a discounted rate, and if you missed out on last week’s deal, it might be the right time to act.

As a reminder, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 offers some unique attributes that no other Chromebook can match. The detachable form factor married up to a 13.3-inch OLED screen is the primary calling card of this great device, but the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 inside keeps things moving along at a decent clip; aided in no small part by the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get the keyboard in the box along with the kickstand back, and the entire package is slim, light, attractive, and lasts for days on a single charge.

It’s no wonder people love this thing so much. And at $405, it’s a great deal on a Chromebook tablet that hopefully sets the bar quite high for what will eventually follow it: likely later in 2024. Lenovo delivered on something very, very interesting with the Duet 5, and while I’m excited about a sequel, I’m still so happy to let people know about how fantastic this Chromebook is right now when its at a discounted price. Just don’t miss it!

