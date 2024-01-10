The best Chromebook tablet you can buy is back on sale for just $349

CES 2024 is in full swing and this time around, there isn’t much news coming from the ChromeOS world. One device that did make a showing, however, is the new ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM30. It’s an interesting device on a few fronts, but if you were hoping for one of the new MediaTek MT8188 tablets to show itself at the yearly tech conference, you can join me in being a bit bummed that those devices have still yet to surface.

We already made a hands-on video with ASUS’ new tablet, and though there’s a lot to like with it (the keyboard cover feels excellent to type on), there are likely many of you out there that need a tablet with either a bit more screen real estate or a bit more power under the hood. Thankfully, an excellent tablet option already exists in the market that fits the bill, and that device is the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5.

advertisement

Though it has been around the block, this Chromebook tablet is still a device I enjoy each time I pick it up. From the 1080p OLED screen to the small bezels, to the eternal battery life, the Duet 5 puts so much together in one package that it’s tough not to love it. Before it showed up, I would have laughed at the idea of a 16:9, 13.3-inch tablet; but the Duet 5 proved me completely wrong. For tablet and desktop duties, this Chromebook is adept at nearly anything you ask of it.

advertisement

While I’m excited to see the next wave of Chromebook tablets with the MediaTek MT8188 inside, we have no idea when those will finally arrive. What I do know is a very good, fun to use, well-established tablet device exists in the market right now that can do just about anything you need in a Chromebook and more; and that device is $150 off right now. At $349, this tablet is at amazing deal, and if you are in the market for a Chromebook tablet that you can get productive on, too, this one could be the one for you.

Newsletter Signup