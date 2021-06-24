You can score the 11th Gen Tiger Lake HP Chromebook x360 14c for $549

In April, HP quietly rolled out a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook x360 14c powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU. As we’ve seen with ASUS’ Chromebook Flip CX5, this new generation processor is an absolute beast compared to anything else we’ve seen in the Chrome OS space. HP didn’t do much in the way of other upgrades to the new x360 but honestly, they didn’t need to. This model did double the storage to 128GB from the previous year’s model which carries a modest 64GB but the Tiger Lake CPU alone is enough to warrant the minimal price but to $649. HP could have gone with a slightly brighter display but that’s a rant for another day.

Any way you slice it, the HP Chromebook x360 14c is a powerhouse that features the best Chrome OS has to offer. Sans a fingerprint sensor, that is. Still, for $649, HP appears to have another hit on its hands and I’d bet that the new x360 14c will be a hot seller in 2021. The best part is that HP frequently discounts its flagship Chromebooks and you will likely be able to pick this thing up for $579 or less as the year draws on and holiday sales begin trickling down. That said, one of our eagle-eyed readers just discovered a way that you can pick up the Core i3, 8GB/128GB HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $100 for your trouble. Here’s the scoop.

Jason L. emailed us to let us know that he was considering the HP Chromebook x360 14c but before pulling the trigger, he headed over to HP proper to see what the company’s store had to offer. As we have reported, HP is offering a model nearly identical to the Best Buy version for about $30 less. The only difference being that the one on HP’s site is advertised as quad-core while the Best Buy model is dual-core. This is a significant difference but we have seen reports that the model from HP is actually shipping with the dual-core chip. Still very powerful but a bit disappointing and certainly misleading. Anyway, moving on. The pre-configured model on HP is $619 but, in typical HP fashion, there are options to customize your device if you so choose. Here’s where we find the handy little trick that will save you some dough and net you some more storage if that’s on your wishlist.

If you find the 11th Gen Chromebook x360 14c on HP’s website, you will see an option to “customize and buy.” This model comes standard with the Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Normally $619, HP has knocked the price down to $549.99 which is a solid $100 under the MSRP found at Best Buy. Since it is “customizable,” you can double the storage to 256GB for a mere $30. This nets you a very powerful and premium Chromebook for $579.99 and that’s a very good deal. There is, however, one catch. If you go this route, you will be informed that your new Chromebook will be built after you place your order which means you may have to wait a bit before it arrives. The current shipping date for this build is July 7th as of the date of this post. If you can stand to wait a couple of weeks, this is one of the best deals you’ll find on an 11th Gen Intel Chromebook at the moment. Find the HP Chromebook x360 14c at the link below.

11th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c