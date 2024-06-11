You can now test the new YouTube layout design if you are a Premium subscriber

YouTube is in the midst of what could be a pretty divisive update to their general desktop UI. Back in April, Google randomly threw this UI update out to select users and the feedback was not good. Not good at all. In fact, there were many threads on Reddit and X loaded with complaints about this new look being foisted upon users without much of an announcement to go along with it.

Today, however, YouTube has added the new setup to their experimental features page and as a Premium subscriber, you can choose to opt-in to this new UI and take it for a spin yourself. Take note on this one, YouTube: many of us don’t mind being test dummies, but we’d like the option on whether or not to participate first.

advertisement

More content-focused

Discover an improved viewing experience on YouTube with our redesigned desktop watch page.You’ll discover a new way to watch videos that not only makes it easier to find related content but also enhances your ability to engage with comments. via the YouTube Experimental Features page

Fair enough. This new layout definitely accomplishes what YouTube is setting out to provide, and I have to be honest: I don’t hate it at all. Is it a little different? Sure, but I also like the cleanliness and modernization here, too. I like being able to read the description and scroll comments without needing to scroll down the page and away from the video I came to the site to watch in the first place.

And to be fair, having the related content right below the main video draws my eye to it much faster and just makes a bit more sense to me, too. I like having the interactive bits in a scrolling sidebar for easy access and moving down the page when I want to look for other stuff to watch.

advertisement

Love it or hate it

Like it or not, it sure feels like this is where YouTube is headed on the desktop, but Premium subscribers are definitely getting a say. Part of this experiment is also the ability to leave feedback, and if you hate the new layout, Google is at least offering you a place to voice that opinion. Being clear and constructive about what you like or dislike could help fine-tune the interface when it launches later. But do so before July 1st as this experiment is set to expire at that point.

VIA: 9to5 Google

advertisement