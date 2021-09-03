You can now order the premium, powerful Core i7 ASUS Chromebook CX9

I waited months with nervous anticipation for ASUS to finally send us the world’s most powerful Chromebook. That ASUS Chromebook CX9 features the latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor from Intel, 16GB of RAM, and a substantial 512GB NVMe SSD. While it may not be the convertible that many users prefer, there’s no denying the fact that this sleek-looking Chromebook has its fair share of curb appeal. There’s literally nothing that this premium clamshell doesn’t offer. Ultra-premium design, first-class build quality, USI-compatible touch display, and just about everything Chrome OS has to offer.

I’m sure that I wasn’t the only one waiting to see this Chromebook in the flesh and after weeks and weeks of excruciating wait time, the ASUS Chromebook CX9 went up for pre-order on ASUS’ website. That listing was short-lived as ASUS quickly updated the CX9 to “temporarily out of stock” after just 48 hours of sales. Since that time, we have been on the constant lookout for the CX9 to return to “in-stock” status. Unfortunately, ASUS proper still appears to be on hold with selling the Chromebook but another retail giant now appears to have some inventory on the way in the relatively near future.

Another great find by our friend George E., the ASUS Chromebook CX9 is now available for purchase directly from Amazon. Before you run off, do know that the lead time is currently listed as 1-2 months which tells me that ASUS has a load of these devices slated for Amazon warehouses they simply don’t have them in-house, yet. The ASUS is being sold and shipped by Amazon so you don’t have to worry about some third-party reseller giving you the short end of the stick. The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is listed for the MSRP of $1,149 and Amazon will ship it as soon as they get them in stock. You can find the ultra-premium ASUS Chromebook CX9 by heading over to the Chrome Shop.

ASUS Chromebook CX9 on Chrome Shop