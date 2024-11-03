Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Yes, you can stop duplicate notifications across Pixel devices

If you are one of the people using both a Pixel phone and the Pixel tablet, you’ve probably experienced the notification overload that comes with having two devices mirroring each other. Thankfully, Google heard the pleas for a solution and slipped a great new feature into Android 15 that’s about to make life a whole lot simpler for those folks.

This new addition, simply called “Dismiss notifications across your Pixel devices,” does exactly what it says: remove redundant notifications. Once you’ve checked a notification on your phone, it vanishes from your tablet, and vice versa. It’s a small change, but it makes a huge difference in managing the daily digital overload of notifications.

How to enable it

  1. Head to Settings: Grab your Pixel phone or tablet and head into the Settings app.
  2. Locate Notifications: Scroll down until you find the “Notifications” option and tap on it.
  3. Activate Cross-Device Dismissal: Look for “Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices.” Once you’ve tapped it, choose the Google account you want this to apply to.
  4. Toggle it On: Flip that switch and enjoy a decluttered notification experience.
Check out Today’s Best Chomebook Deals

It’s worth noting that this feature isn’t enabled by default, so you’ll need to manually turn it on for each of your Pixel devices. But it’s generally a small price to pay for a smoother, more streamlined digital life, right?

VIA: 9to5 Google

