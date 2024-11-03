Yes, you can stop duplicate notifications across Pixel devices

If you are one of the people using both a Pixel phone and the Pixel tablet, you’ve probably experienced the notification overload that comes with having two devices mirroring each other. Thankfully, Google heard the pleas for a solution and slipped a great new feature into Android 15 that’s about to make life a whole lot simpler for those folks.
This new addition, simply called “Dismiss notifications across your Pixel devices,” does exactly what it says: remove redundant notifications. Once you’ve checked a notification on your phone, it vanishes from your tablet, and vice versa. It’s a small change, but it makes a huge difference in managing the daily digital overload of notifications.
How to enable it
- Head to Settings: Grab your Pixel phone or tablet and head into the Settings app.
- Locate Notifications: Scroll down until you find the “Notifications” option and tap on it.
- Activate Cross-Device Dismissal: Look for “Dismiss notifications across Pixel devices.” Once you’ve tapped it, choose the Google account you want this to apply to.
- Toggle it On: Flip that switch and enjoy a decluttered notification experience.
It’s worth noting that this feature isn’t enabled by default, so you’ll need to manually turn it on for each of your Pixel devices. But it’s generally a small price to pay for a smoother, more streamlined digital life, right?
VIA: 9to5 Google
