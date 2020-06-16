Yes! The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is back in stock at Best Buy, again

If you’ve been impatiently waiting for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet to show back up, today is your day. While many have opted to grab the 64GB variant from their local Walmarts, the 128GB model from Best Buy has been out of stock for weeks but buyers still want the goods and rightfully so. For only $50 more, the Best Buy version of the Duet doubles the storage which is a huge add for a tablet-first device. Meanwhile, Lenovo still lists the 64GB model as “coming soon” and there haven’t been any indicators as to when that will change. Nor do we know if Lenovo will even sell the 128GB Duet on the company’s website.

Okay, enough gilding the lily. The 128GB Duet is back in stock at Best Buy and you can snag one and have it delivered as soon as tomorrow if you don’t mind paying an extra $25-$30 for shipping. If you’ve already waited this long, you can opt for free shipping and have it in hand by next week. Side note: There are some third-party resellers selling the 64GB model on Amazon for a very inflated price. If you stumbled upon that listing, do yourself a favor and just don’t. The Best Buy mode is only $299 and if they happen to sell out again, they will get them back in stock eventually. You can find the Best Buy listing over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop