Workspace: Managers will now be able to delete messages from Chat within Spaces

Spaces – formerly known as Rooms – in Google Chat are the primary place in Google Workspace to communicate, collaborate, and get work done. As such, a user role exists within Workspace to manage and moderate a space, aptly named Space Managers.

Starting today, the Space Manager role will now also have access to delete messages from other users in threaded Spaces in order to remove content that is irrelevant or inappropriate. To delete a chat message, the Space Manager will need to hover over a message and select the “Delete the message” option, as seen below.

The feature starts rolling out today and may take up to two weeks for full visibility for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. It will be available to selected Google Workspace tiers such as Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.