Workspace users can now mute Meet calls with USB headset controls

Google Workspace customers will soon be able to change their mute status on a Google Meet call by using the mute/unmute button on their headset, speaker microphone, or other USB telephony peripherals. This will make for a more seamless meeting experience, where you don’t have to fumble around looking for the audio controls in order to mute yourself, and you can trust that, should your headset have one, its LED status light will reflect it.

This new functionality, called “Call Control,” will only be supported when using Meet in Chrome or a Chromium-based browser, such as Edge. Additionally, it only works with USB peripherals, and the experience may vary depending on the device. Bluetooth devices are not supported yet, but this may come in the future. This is also a feature that needs no admin interference.

You can enable Call Control in two ways: In the pre-call green room by navigating to Audio > Call Control > Connect device, or during a call by navigating to More options (three-dot icon) > Audio > Call Control > Connect device. To use it, press the mute / unmute button on the connected device, and if it has an LED status light, the light will sync with the current mute status.

This will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business Customers. Rapid and Scheduled Release domains will start seeing the feature pop up on August 22nd with a two-week gradual rollout. Furthermore, Google says they plan to expand this functionality to muting video, ending a meeting, and more in the future, so we’ll stay tuned.

