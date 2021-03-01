Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Google adds Chat, Calendar, and Jamboard to Workspace Essentials for free

Teams and organizations will now have more ways to connect and work together with Google Workspace Essentials as Google is adding three new applications to it at no additional cost! Google Chat, Calendar, and Jamboard are now accessible to everyone within an Essentials organization!

That’s right, there’s no rollout period for this! You can benefit from them immediately upon reading this! Use Google Chat to stay connected with team members and stakeholders, Jamboard to brainstorm ideas, and Calendar to schedule calls and team meetings.

Google has also stated that multiple teams within one domain can now sign up for Essentials, even if other teams in an organization’s domain have previously signed up in the past. Admins should be aware that Google Chat and Jamboard are already turned on by default, but Calendar needs to be activated for their teams manually.

Google Workspace Essentials costs just $8 per month per active user and gives you access to tools like Google Meet and Drive, including Keep, Sites, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, as well as standard support and some admin tools. It’s pretty barebones and ideal for smaller teams or those just needing to work in the cloud on basics. With the addition of these three new applications, teams should be able to squeeze more use out of their subscription. Honestly, the newly added items have become quite essential, in my opinion, and I couldn’t imagine using Google Workspace without them!

