Improve your work from home setup with this Logitech keyboard and mouse combo

In this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we asked John Maletis from the Chrome OS team at Google what tips he had for people who are working from home. One of the things he said was to create a dedicated workspace where you can go to be productive and hopefully avoid some of the distractions that come with trying to work from home. With that advice fresh on our minds, the team here at Chrome Unboxed has decided to give away a set of Bluetooth accessories from Logitech that we think will certainly improve your work from home setup.

So what are we giving away exactly? The M355 mouse and K580 keyboard from Logitech are ‘Made for Google’ and are the best wireless Chromebook accessories we have ever tested. The simplistic and functional duo can be paired to your Chromebook with the unifying receiver if you want to mess with a dongle or you can leave it behind and just use Bluetooth, which provided a great connection in our testing. The pairing is really solid and you won’t have to worry about dropping the connection, which is something we cannot say for all Bluetooth accessories that you might pair to your Chromebook.

The keyboard features a full Chrome OS layout so you can pull up the Google Assistant using the dedicated button and you won’t have to search around for function keys. The mouse is thin but still comfortable to use and has a decent button click considering its compact design. Both accessories just simply work with Chromebooks exactly the way you would expect. You can watch Robby’s full review video below or read it here but overall we have no doubt that these Chrome-specific accessories will be a great addition to your work from home setup.

If you are interested in this excellent pair of Chromebook accessories, make sure to check out the giveaway box below to find details on how you can enter to win. The giveaway will end on July 24, 2020, at 3:59 PM ET and we will announce a winner soon thereafter. Good luck to all of you!