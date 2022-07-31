Setting Chrome as default on Windows 10 and 11 could finally become a one-click operation

If Google Chrome is not your default web browser on Windows 10, you’ll be prompted at the top of it to do so when the company detects this. Clicking “Make default” currently leads you to the Windows Settings app where you’re required to find Chrome, and choose it as the default. Then, Windows will prompt you to try out Edge before committing your changes.

Clearly, this is a handful of steps that could be eliminated. Thanks to new insights on the Chromium Gerrit by Redditor Leopeva 64-2, it looks like this is being simplified fairly soon! As seen in the image below, the user states that clicking “Make default” will simply handle the operation on its own in one click instead of taking you into the winding road that is the operating system’s settings.

Add Ability to Set the Default Browser Directly in Win10 Chromium Gerrit

While there is some room for interpretation on this commit, the end result is the same – Google is working to simplify the process for users since Microsoft keeps making it more complicated. Remember back when the company made swapping defaults for Chrome take like twenty clicks as you had to change it per file type? Yeah, me too.

Luckily, that all went away after everyone complained about it being a thing in the first place, but this minor inconvenience of having to be rerouted and prompted to try Edge persisted even still. Here’s to hoping this will be a thing of the past before long, and we can use whatever browser we want on Windows 10 and 11 without being advertised to.