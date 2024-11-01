Why the Pixel Weather app got rid of the Froggy mascot

Earlier this week, we shared news that Google’s Pixel Weather app finally made its way to older Pixel devices! Specifically, Pixel 6 and newer got in on the update, but in the midst of the roll-out, I’m sure many of you that don’t have the latest Pixel devices from Google recognized a staple of the Pixel Weather app is now missing; Froggy, the beloved Google Weather mascot, didn’t make the jump (pun totally intended).

This week’s Made by Google Podcast shed some light on the design choices behind Pixel Weather, and why Froggy got left out of the mix. It seems Google was aiming for a more sophisticated, minimalist aesthetic for Pixel Weather. Instead of Froggy indicating the overall feel of the current weather, you’ll find subtle AI-generated cityscapes for over 300 major cities worldwide. The idea is to keep the focus squarely on the weather data instead of cute characters.

The Pixel Weather team acknowledged that for some, this would be a sad omission. But apparently Froggy is a bit of a love-or-hate sort of character. I suppose I can see both sides when I think about it, and ultimately they decided to play it safe and go for a more universally-appealing, grown-up design.

And given the fact that Google clearly put a lot of thought into this updated app, I don’t blame them. Recognizing that weather is one of the most-used apps on our phones, Google wanted to deliver a premium, out-of-the-box experience that users will enjoy checking multiple times a day.

New features inbound

The podcast also touched on a couple of cool features that haven’t quite rolled out yet. “Animation haptics” will soon let you feel the rain through vibrations that match the intensity of the downpour. And for a truly immersive experience, there will be an Easter egg that unlocks a “beautiful soundscape” when you tap on the current condition icon during precipitation. Again, those features haven’t arrived on our devices just yet, but be on the lookout for them.

While Froggy’s absence might sting for some, Pixel Weather brings a fresh, modern take on the classic weather app and it’s been a very nice addition to the overall Pixel experience. I’d wager at the end of the day, if Froggy isn’t a part of that mix any longer, it’s not really that big of a deal as long as the app continues to be beautiful, functional, and as accurate as possible.

VIA: 9to5 Google