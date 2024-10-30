The new Pixel Weather app is now available for Pixel 6 and newer

The dedicated Pixel Weather app – announced as part of the Android 15 Pixel Drop – is now rolling out to all Pixels including the Pixel 6 and newer along with the Pixel Tablet as well. This isn’t a separate download, but an update to the existing weather service you likely use on a regular basis if you are a Pixel user. Just head to the Play Store and update the Google app to version 1.0.20240910.x or later and you’ll find a new Weather icon in your app grid. A quick device restart is recommended to ensure all widgets and “At a Glance” utilize the newly-updated app.

With this new weather app, signing in with your Google Account syncs your saved locations across devices, and each city displays a matching background image. You can also customize your experience by holding and dragging weather cards (except hourly forecast) to rearrange them. These customizations are saved and unique on a per-city basis; and tablets and foldables get a two-column layout, too.

advertisement

Pixel Weather provides a wealth of data: Precipitation, Wind, Sunrise & sunset times, UV index, Air quality, Visibility, Humidity, and Pressure. It also boasts a 6-hour precipitation forecast map (available in the US, UK, and most of Europe, excluding Italy and Luxembourg) powered by Google’s nowcasting technology. Pollen count information is available for users in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

Even when not on a Pixel device, I still tend to default to Google’s Weather app simply because it presents nearly all the info I need at a quick glance. The new radar function is not very useful in my opinion, so that’s definitely something I’d love to see them clean up a bit moving forward. Still, with this latest update, many more Pixel users will have the opportunity to try out the newest version of the service, and that’s a big win.

advertisement

VIA: 9to5 Google