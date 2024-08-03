Why the ASUS CX54 Chromebook Plus being on Best Buy shelves is a big deal

For years and years I’ve talked about the concept of a halo device for the Chromebook ecosystem: a device that shines the way for all the rest, showcasing the best of the best. While it may not be the top seller, it inspires buyers to purchase something similar. This concept is not new, has been utilized for years by countless companies across all sorts of genres, and is clearly quite effective.

Samsung is a great case study in the use of Halo devices with their Galaxy lineup of phones. Which models get all the press, commercials, and shelf space at the store? The S-series, right? Think about walking into any carrier and the most prominent Samsung display will features those top-end halo devices like the S24 Ultra.

But take a look at their actual sales numbers and you may be surprised. While they sell a ton of high-end devices, their #1 most popular devices aren’t found in the S-series: they are in the A-series. As a matter of fact, in 2023, the list of the top selling phones contained 3 A-series phones versus only one S-series.

The point here is clear: while nice, shiny devices can attract a ton of attention, having similar devices at lower costs with a few cut corners ultimately becomes more attractive for most buyers. Hence, having a halo device for your device ecosystem is important for the entire lineup, not just for the high end.

The ASUS CX54 Chromebook Plus is a halo device

And that brings me to the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. While not quite as elite as the original Pixelbook or the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, the CX54 is still on a different level from an aesthetic and material quality versus other Chromebook Plus models. Is it the right Chromebook for everyone? Nope, but it is an attention getter for sure.

In the same price bracket, we also have the very-lovely Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 that is very impressive in its own right. But held side-by-side, the ASUS just feels nicer in the hand. The wild rigidity of the all-aluminum chassis, the 500+ nit QHD screen, the fingerprint scanner, and the ultra-thin build with the full array of ports make this a compelling Chromebook Plus for many.

But none of that is as important as how good it looks just sitting on the shelf. It appears expensive and feels expensive when picked up, and that matters. While I really like the Acer Spin 714 a lot, it just doesn’t give off that sort of energy. Don’t get me wrong: for actual day-to-day use, that’s 100% fine as I ultimately need to carry a Chromebook with me that is good at getting the job done and enjoyable to use while doing so. But on the shelf as a halo device, the ASUS CX54 absolutely looks the part.

Why we need halo Chromebooks

And right now, we need that. Chromebooks are getting really good, and Chromebook Plus devices specifically are really awesome laptops to use on a daily basis. But there is still a massive portion of the buying population that doesn’t know that. The general consensus still seems to be that Chromebooks are a cheap alternative to a “real” laptop, and that perspective needs to change.

Halo devices actually on shelves in stores can help. With the ASUS CX54 hopefully arriving on Best Buy tables in the next couple weeks, we’ll have a laptop that is eye-catching and impressive on the visual front to help draw customers to the whole catalog of Chromebook options. Seeing the sleek, ultra-thin, premium-feeling CX54 on the shelf as they walk by might be the thing that makes a potential customer stop for just a second and consider a Chromebook.

That’s the power of the halo device, and for right now the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is that device for the ecosystem right now. I have a hunch that Samsung may take that spot later this year with whatever ‘Xol’ turns out to be. Our money is on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, but we’ll just have to wait and see on that.

Either way, until that time, getting the ASUS CX54 on shelves where customers can see and touch it is a huge win for the entire Chromebook ecosystem, and I’m glad it’s finally out there for others to experience. When I tell you it is built like an ultra high-end Windows device or a Macbook, I’m not lying. Letting potential Chromebook buyers actually experience it should be a net win for all Chromebooks; so if you haven’t already, stop by a Best Buy near you (likely a tad later in August) and see if they have one out. You’ll be happy you did.