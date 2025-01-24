Why I’m far more excited for Samsung’s AR glasses than their Android XR headset

Amidst the whirlwind of new Samsung Galaxy S25 phones and a sneak peek of the much-anticipated XR headset at Galaxy Unpacked, something else caught my eye: one simple slide during the presentation that shows AR glasses on Samsung’s development timeline. While the XR headset (Project Moohan) garnered most of the spotlight at the event, this subtle tease of Samsung AR glasses could be far more interesting long term.

So, hear me out on this one; I think Samsung AR glasses powered by Android XR could be a significant step towards a future where spatial computing is actually integrated into our daily lives. As Michael Fisher pointed out in his Smart Glasses at CES 2025 video, the smart glasses era is here with many different companies trying to figure out how to best deliver a quality experience. I think someone like Samsung could put all the pieces together to make a pair of AR glasses that people actually want to wear around.

Jay Kim, Samsung, at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Just imagine a world where your daily routine is enhanced by AR glasses that provide information, navigation, communication, and maybe even music, all while seamlessly blending with your surroundings. This is a far cry from the bulky VR headsets like Project Moohan, Meta Quest, and Apple Vision Pro, which are primarily confined to home use and can be fatiguing to wear for long periods.

These AR glasses, although likely larger than a typical pair of spectacles, could be practical for everyday use. Picture yourself walking down the street, your glasses discreetly displaying directions or information about nearby landmarks. Or perhaps you’re at your desk, your glasses projecting a virtual workspace that expands your productivity. As Robby put it in his piece about how Chromebooks could leverage Android XR, “it feels like the sky is the limit.” Project Moohan, Samsung XR Headset at Galaxy Unpacked

The real appeal of AR glasses lies in their potential for mass adoption. Unlike their VR counterparts, which can be cumbersome and isolating, AR glasses offer a more accessible and integrated experience. They have the potential to become as commonplace as smartphones, transforming how we interact with the world around us.

Of course, this is cutting-edge stuff, and developing such technology is no easy feat. Google first teased Project Iris AR glasses all the way back in 2022, then Qualcomm teased the development back in September 2024, and Google talked about the need for AR glasses more recently with the announcement of Android XR. You have to remember that AR glasses require advanced optics, sensors, and processing power to deliver a seamless and immersive experience. Google Project Iris

But I think it’s a worthwhile endeavor and the potential impact on consumer tech could be enormous. As spatial computing matures, a nice pair of Samsung AR glasses could become the gateway to a new era of computing. While the Project Moohan VR headset is undoubtedly exciting, it’s the AR glasses that have me truly excited about the future of tech. To me, they represent a vision for the future where technology could seamlessly blend with our everyday lives and I, for one, can’t wait to see what Samsung and Google have in store for us.