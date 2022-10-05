Where to watch the 2022 Google Launch event

Google has been very busy expanding the company’s ever-growing family of #MadeByGoogle hardware lineup this year. This week, we will finally get an up close and personal look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch. Tomorrow morning, Google will take the stage, in-person and virtually, to share the new hardware that has been the talk of the town for months. While we are sure that we will see the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch, who knows what else Google may have up its sleeve when we arrive in Brooklyn for the shindig? In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of what we are expecting as well as what we are hoping for at this year’s Google Launch Event.

What we’re expecting from Google

This will be Google’s first in-person hardware launch in over two years and we were lucky enough to land an invite to the party. We will be boots on the ground tomorrow morning in New York and you can find full, in-depth coverage of the event right here on Chrome Unboxed, the Chrome Unboxed YouTube channel, and this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast. That said, you too can join the event via live stream and get in on all the exciting new hardware announcements as they happen.

Where to watch

As you would expect, Google will be live streaming the launch evening on the official Google YouTube page and it appears that the live stream will also be shared directly from the Google Store website. That said, you can check back here just before the event and we will have the live stream playing here for your viewing pleasure. Just bookmark this page and come back tomorrow morning at 10 am ET to see the show. If you can’t make it, no worries. We will have a full recap coming your way and you can always view the video after the fact when you have the time. We’re excited to see what all Google has to unwrap and we hope that you’ll join us. Don’t forget to sign up for our curated newsletter so you don’t miss a single update from the world of Google. See you tomorrow morning.

