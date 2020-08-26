Where to find Student Discounts for back to school tech

Whether online or in person, thousands of students are currently getting back in the swing of things and that means back to schools shopping. While shopping for a Chromebook is a massive undertaking thanks to high demand and short supply, there are still devices to be found and you can save some cash if you shop retailers that offer student and education discounts. This can be a big money saver if you’re in the market for supplies, PC accessories and gear to get you or your student on their way back to the classroom. We’ve rounded up some retailers that offer student and teacher discounts when you verify your affiliation with a qualifying EDU institution.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s student deals program is very well-known and easy to apply for if you have a student email. With the program, students have access to exclusive savings on a wide variety of products including Chromebooks, gear and accessories. The Student Deals page updates frequently and you can score savings year round. The best part? You can use your current Best Buy account and get verified for Student Deals with your EDU email address. Sign up for Best Buy Student Deals at the link below.

Best Buy Student Deals

Samsung

I wasn’t aware, until recently, that Samsung had a discount program but they do and the savings are huge if you’re a teacher, student, first responders, military and more. Qualifying shoppers can grab as much as 30% off when you shop on Samsung.com. With the current sale on the Galaxy Chromebook, a student discount would save you an extra $119.85 when you buy the ultra-premium 10th Gen Intel convertible and that’s on top of the $200 that Samsung already took off of the MSRP. The 30% savings applies to most products from Samsung and shoppers can also add an additional 10% discount to many sale items. Check out the program below.

Samsung Discount Program

Lenovo

Lenovo could honestly be your one-stop-shop for everything tech and gear-related if you wanted to get all your shopping done in one fell swoop. Sadly, the PC giant is suffering a massive shortage on Chromebooks but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t money to be saved. Students and teachers can sign up and complete a quick verification via ID.me and BOOM, instantly get a site-wide 8% discount on anything and everything Lenovo offers.

You’ll find a lot more than just PCs on Lenovo’s site. The offer Assistant-enabled smart displays, backpacks, PC accessories and you can even grab cool tech like a new FitBit or an Xbox One. On top of the student discounts, you can get cash back every day on Lenovo.com when you shop with Rakuten. That cash adds up quick when you’re shopping for tech.

Lenovo Student Discount

Student Beans

Speaking of one-stop-shops, Student Beans if probably the most well-known place to go when you’re looking for student deals. The student discount platform partners with a number of retailers to bring discounts directly to shoppers with a verified account. One such retailer happens to be Google where you can save up to 10% on select hardware from the fine folks in Mountain View. Student Beans also features its own storefront where you can shop all of the exclusive deals when you verify your EDU eligibility. You’ll find savings such as 35% off select HP products, 10% off at Acer.com and so much more.

Student Beans offers discounts on so much more than just tech as well. You’ll find discounts on food subscription services like Freshly and Home Chef as well as offers from clothing and apparel stores, health and beauty and yes, print and school supplies. If you have a student heading off to college, Student Beans is a must-have tool in your arsenal of money-saving tricks. Sign up for free below.

Sign up for Student Beans

What student deals have you stumbled upon? Let us know and we’ll make sure to add it to the next money-saving list. In the mean time, we’ll keep our eyes open for more discounts and hopefully, an influx of Chromebooks at a retailer near you. Now, get to class.