What’s new with your Chromebook? Chrome OS gets dedicated new features site

Chrome OS release notes are a handy way to see what’s new when your Chromebook receives an update. Unfortunately, the information contained on the release website is often fragmented, cryptic or even non-existent. That will soon change as Google has launched a dedicated page to give users highlights of what is new with our favorite operating system.

This feature is currently listed as “beta” and it hasn’t officially made its way to the Stable channel, yet. Here’s how it’s going to work. When a new update installs on your Chrome device, a notification will pop up upon restart. The notification will look like this:

“What’s new?” notification

Clicking the link will take you to the “What’s new with your Chromebook?” website that will give you highlights of new features that have rolled out in recent releases. Some features may not be on the list but it will give a good overview of prominent feature updates and additions.

Users will also be able to access the what’s new information in the settings menu on the same page you find build information and the update button.

Again, the update notification hasn’t made it to Stable but the website is live and you can check it out here. This is encouraging to me because it means that Google is taking a serious stance on making Chrome OS more user-friendly and public-facing. Given their latest marketing campaign, I’d say Chrome OS is finally poised to claim its fair share of the consumer PC market.