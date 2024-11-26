Wear OS 5.1 with Android 15 is arriving with new features in a developer preview

Google has quietly dropped a new Wear OS update right on the heels of the Wear OS 5 arriving for older Pixel Watches. This time, it’s Wear OS 5.1 in a developer preview, and it’s bringing some interesting goodies to the table.

First off, the big news is that Wear OS 5.1 is based on Android 15 (API level 35). Now, for those keeping track, the latest Wear OS 5 update was based on Android 14. With Wear OS 5.1 moving to Android 15, I don’t think we’ll see massive changes in the UI or anything; it’s just always better for Google to get things aligned with the same version of the underlying OS across products.

This update mostly means developers need to make sure their apps are compatible with the latest API level. Google is highlighting two notable features in Wear OS 5.1 designed to improve the overall app experience, and these are things developers will surely be encouraged to take advantage of.

Credential Manager Support: Say goodbye to juggling passwords on your tiny watch screen. The Credential Manager API is stepping in to provide a unified authentication solution with passwords, passkeys, and even federated identity options like “Sign In with Google.” Your credentials will be stored securely in a credential provider that syncs across your devices.

Watch Speaker Playback: The Apple Watch Series 10 launched with the ability to play audio through its built-in speaker, and it looks like Wear OS is finally catching up. On devices that support it, you'll be able to choose the watch speaker as your preferred media output.

As of today, both the Pixel Watch 3 and YouTube Music force you to use paired Bluetooth headphones and won’t let you choose the built in speaker. But this new feature in Wear OS 5.1 suggests that might be changing soon. I’m not sure how useful it will be to have music playback originating from the tiny speaker on my wrist, but I suppose it could come in handy from time to time.

Wear OS 5.1 is currently available as an emulator in Android Studio. It landed last Tuesday, November 19th, with build ID: AP4A.241205.004.F1. But be warned, there are a few known issues:

Trouble adding accounts during setup after a device reset.

Notifications requiring a screen scroll before opening the related app.

Occasional hiccups with Wear Health Services starting exercises.

The big question, of course, is when will we see this update on our actual watches? Google is holding off on any Pixel Watch updates until March, so it’s possible Wear OS 5.1 could arrive around the same time. Until then, we’ll keep our eyes open for any more news on this exciting update.

VIA: 9to5 Google