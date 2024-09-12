We have all the Spigen cases for Pixel 9 Pro XL in the office [VIDEO]

Now that the Pixel 9 series is out in the wild and people are beginning to get their phones in-hand, the next search begins: the perfect case. It’s an overwhelming majority of phone users that employ a case, and getting the right one that marries look, fit, comfort and protection can be a bit of a chore.

For me over the years, I’ve gravitated towards Spigen as my case of choice. Whether it’s one of their Tough Armor varieties, Slim Fit or Ultra Hybrid clear cases (when I have a phone color I want to show off a bit more), Spigen’s attention to detail has never let me down.

Can you buy super-cheap cases on Amazon that undercut Spigen’s prices? Sure, but you never really know what you are getting. With Spigen’s cases, I’m always confident the fit will be perfect, my phone will be protected, and all my buttons will work perfectly.

And the best thing is many of their cases aren’t really that expensive. Sure, there are a few we have in this collection that get up there in price a bit, but generally speaking, these are reasonably priced for how well they are made and how well they hold up to day-in, day-out abuse.

Lots of styles for lots of people

As you can see in the video, there are all sorts of options available both on Spigen’s site and over at Amazon. There are bigger cases for those that need a bit of extra protection, slimmer cases for those that want to keep their phone’s svelte feel, and even some that utilize high quality materials like Aramid Carbon Fiber. Here’s the whole list:

The options are quite wide, and after trying every single one of these cases on in the video, I landed on the Slim Fit case. It still offers some pretty solid protection but I don’t feel like I’ve completely lost the gorgeous look and feel of the Pixel 9 Pro XL when I have it on. I’ll swap to a few others over time, I’m sure (I like the see-through look of the Ultra Hybrid Zero One), but I’m very happy with what the Slim Fit is giving me for now.

And for reference, we’re not sponsored for this post or video, and aren’t even getting a kick back or affiliate money on those links up there. I just really enjoy Spigen’s cases, and when they reached out to offer up some review units, I happily obliged. They seriously make some of my favorite-ever cases, and I think you’d be happy with any one of these if you have a new Pixel 9 (or some other phones they make cases for as well).