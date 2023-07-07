“Watch” your Inbox! Google is sending out $100 discounts on the Pixel Watch

Earlier this week, we shared a deal on the Pixel Watch that can save our friends in the UK a serious chunk of change on Google’s first WearOS device. That sale is still happening and buyers on the other side of the pond stand to score as much as 29% off the Pixel Watch when you buy through Amazon’s UK site.

If you’re here in the states, you may still have an opportunity to pick up a new Pixel Watch on the cheap. Yesterday, I received an email from Google that contained a one-time use promo code giving me a $100 discount on the Pixel Watch of my choice. That brings the Wi-Fi model down to a very sweet $249 and the more versatile LTE version gets reduced to $299. Either way, it’s a very lucrative deal for anyone wanting to get their hands on this awesome smart watch.

Now, I’m not sure how exclusive this promotion is but I did receive a unique promo code at two different Gmail accounts that I own. You can only use the code one time and the email does state that the deal is “while supplies last.” The promotion ends July 23 and it is limited to one use per customer. If you’ve been considering a new Pixel Watch, it may be a good time to check your Gmail inbox for this deal. Don’t forget to check your spam and promotions folders as these often get filtered to those locations. The email subject started with my first name and included “save $100 on the Pixel Watch” if that helps you in your search. Click the Shop now button and you’ll be directed to the Google Store where your discount will be automatically applied. Happy shopping.