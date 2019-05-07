Watch The Google I/O Keynote Here And Chat With Chrome Unboxed

The kickoff for Google I/O is just a few hours. The Chrome Unboxed team will be gathering to watch the keynote and we’d love for you to join us. You can watch the live stream right here and chat along with us as Google shares what’s next from the world of Android, Assistant and yes, Chrome OS.

Google I/O Keynote

We’ll be tweeting live and monitoring the Chrome Unboxed chat on MeWe. We fully expect to see some new hardware at this year’s conference including the Pixel 3A and 3A XL phones, new Home products and fingers crossed that Google’s next Chromebook could find a mention.

Don’t forget to check back later today for more details from the numerous sessions surrounding Chrome OS and the Google Assistant. There’s sure to be a lot to digest.

