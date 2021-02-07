How to watch Super Bowl LIV with your Chromecast with Google TV

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us and many want to know where to stream the big game. This year, CBS Sports is at the helm of the Super Bowl broadcast. While it won’t be available to be streamed in 4K or HDR due to COVID-related limitations, it won’t stop millions of fanatics from tuning in and enjoying this American tradition of watching football, commercials, and the halftime show while gobbling down massive amounts of food.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday February 7th, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida. Kick-off time is at 6:30pm ET with pre-game coverage starting as early as 2pm ET.
How to watch with your Chromecast with Google TV
- Youtube TV: If you are a subscriber, you will be able to stream the game by simply tuning in to CBS from within the Youtube TV app or the channel guide.
- Other TV streaming services: AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo TV all carry CBS in their lineup, so if you subscribe to either of these services, you’re in luck. Unfortunately, that is not the case with Sling TV. Of course, you can always go the route of signing up for a free trial of these services, and then cancelling after the game.
- Livestreams: You can access the official CBS stream for free at CBSSports.com as well as via NFL.com. Unfortunately, there is no CBS Sports App available to install on your Chromecast with Google TV, but you can stream it on the website, then cast it to your TV.
- Mobile Apps: The game will also be streamed via the CBS Sports, NFL and Yahoo Sports mobile apps for Android and iOS. Same applies here for casting from the mobile app to your TV, if the app allows.
- En Español: Spanish speakers can enjoy the game by tuning in to ESPN Deportes, however, a cable login will be required.