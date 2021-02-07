How to watch Super Bowl LIV with your Chromecast with Google TV

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us and many want to know where to stream the big game. This year, CBS Sports is at the helm of the Super Bowl broadcast. While it won’t be available to be streamed in 4K or HDR due to COVID-related limitations, it won’t stop millions of fanatics from tuning in and enjoying this American tradition of watching football, commercials, and the halftime show while gobbling down massive amounts of food.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Sunday February 7th, 2021 in Tampa Bay, Florida. Kick-off time is at 6:30pm ET with pre-game coverage starting as early as 2pm ET.

How to watch with your Chromecast with Google TV