[U] Wasserstein throws Black Friday party with discounts on Nest Cam and Doorbell bundles

Correction: The Wasserstein Nest Cam (Battery) with Charging Station Bundle is actually $140 off! The information we received reflected that it was $229.98 normally, but it was actually $329.98 before being discounted. We’ve left the original information intact, but you’ll see this price reflected up until December 1, 2021, on the Wasserstein website.

Wasserstein, a leader in smart home accessories who we’ve covered several times over for their excellent quality and ability to “fill the gap” with Google’s smart home products, is throwing a Black Friday party. Until December 1, 2021, the company is giving up to 24% off on its Nest Cam and Doorbell bundles. In each package, Wasserstein is also placing one of its own products, of course. While it’s not a lot at first glance, up to $40 off for smart home tech and accessories is still a holiday treat! Just keep in mind that you can save up to $180 based on the bundle you get, and the number of cameras included, but for today, let’s take a look at those that offer just one to get your foot in the door.

Nest Cam (Battery) with Floodlight

Starting with the Nest Cam (Battery) with Floodlight Bundle, you’ll get a 3-in-1 Floodlight that secures your Nest Cam in place, powers it constantly, and provides a bright light that illuminates any dark place you set it up so that you’ll have the best security through the night. I personally really love this combo, and it stands out as one of the most well-thought-out accessories in the company’s lineup. You can pick it up for just $209.99 USD, down from its $249.98 USD price point.

Nest Cam (Battery) with Charging Station

Next up, is the Nest Cam (Battery) with Charging Station Bundle. It’s just what it sounds like – a Nest Camera that runs on battery, with a charging station that juices it up to full battery in just 4 hours! Because of this quick charge time, you’ll have minimal downtime and can plan its charging cycle in the daytime so that you can use it at night if that’s how you operate your home. This bundle is $189.99 instead of its normal $229.98 price point.

Nest Cam (Battery) with Anti-Theft Mount

Lastly on the camera deals is the Nest Cam (Battery) with Anti-Theft Mount Bundle. This one is quite simple, but it’s honestly pretty clever. I can’t believe that Google didn’t release this one itself or bake it directly into the design. With the battery-powered Nest Camera, you’ll get not only an anti-theft mount that secures the camera to the base but also a raindrop-deterrent and sun glare mount that keeps your video feed looking crystal clear. Because the camera is secured with a cable, you’ll also avoid dropping it while mounting it or taking it down for charging. The Nest Cam (Battery) with Anti-Theft Mount bundle comes in at $169.99 instead of the usual $194.98 (weird price, I know).

Nest Doorbell (Battery) with Solar Panel

Alright, let’s quickly take a look at the last Black Friday deal Wasserstein is offering that pertains to Google’s Nest Doorbell. We’ve covered the Nest Doorbell (Battery) with Solar Panel Bundle on the site before, and I mentioned how much I love the fact that your doorbell could be powered entirely by the sun. I know, I’m getting old, and that sounds wild, but it’s true.

This panel has high-efficiency solar cells and a 13 feet cable that can be routed directly to your Nest Doorbell to give it a few hours of sunlight-powered holiday chimes. Obviously, your doorbell will rely on backup power during the night, which is fine, but in the end, this does give you an opportunity to charge the thing less often, right? This last bundle is $174.99 down from $229.98 USD – that’s a 24% saving, and the largest discount on the Black Friday lineup.

If you pick up any of the above accessories or bundles, I’d love to hear your feedback on how they work for you in the comments below. I have great confidence that Wasserstein will give you a much better experience with your Nest hardware than you’d get out of the box simply because I feel that Google’s products had the opportunity to release with features built-in, and didn’t. Maybe one day, sure, and I know that these extras would jack the price up, effectively tearing themselves out of the market they wish to sell to, but I think we’ll get there one day. Until then, it’s awesome to see other companies like Wasserstein filling in the blanks.