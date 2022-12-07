Virtual App Delivery platform Cameyo announces Cameyo for Linux

Virtual app delivery(VAD) platform Cameyo has changed the way companies approach legacy software and expensive licensing that creates software-dependent lock-in. In contrast to other services that virtualize a full Windows desktop environment, Cameyo packages only the specific Windows applications and web apps needed by an organization and delivers them via a customized app delivery dashboard that can be managed by IT administrators. The result is a seamless application experience for the end user and reduced costs compared to traditional server-based app delivery services.

Today, Cameyo has expanded the VAD capability of its platform by announcing full support for the virtual delivery of Linux applications and web apps. As with the existing service for Windows applications, Linux and non-Windows web apps can be securely delivered to any device, including Chromebooks. But with Cameyo for Linux, non-Windows apps can now be delivered via Linux servers, eliminating the need for and cost of Windows or Microsoft servers or the licenses required to run them. One Fortune 500 company reported that Cameyo for Linux save the company $840,000 in a single year by eliminating costly RDS CALs needed for its more than 10,000 employees.

Here’s a closer look at the all-new Cameyo for Linux

Cameyo for Linux is included with existing Cameyo plans and it can be used to spin up a Linux server for app delivery in the same integrated dashboard. These applications can be accessed on any device, regardless of the OS. Linux applications delivered via Cameyo enjoy the same security protocols as Windows apps and Cameyo negates the need for free-standing VPNs or firewalls.

What clients are saying

“Here at Sanmina we’re always looking for ways to make our operations more secure, efficient, and cost-effective. This is what originally brought us to Cameyo, and we’ve used Cameyo for several years to give our employees secure access to all of their apps on Chromebooks. Now with Cameyo for Linux, we’re able to deliver several of our internal web apps on Linux servers instead of Windows servers. Because of the efficiency of Linux, Cameyo for Linux will allow us to serve more users per server. This also eliminates the need for RDS CALs, which dramatically reduces the cost of our digital workspace initiatives while giving us more flexibility.” Mario Zúñiga, IT Director, Digital Workplace at Sanmina

For ChromeOS users, Cameyo offers a near-native app solution. Web apps and supported Windows applications can be installed and pinned on a Chromebook in exactly the same manner as standard web apps and Cameyo features native File App integration for ChromeOS which means that you can access all of your device’s files with ease.

The expansion of Linux applications for Cameyo gives enterprise customers that are embracing the cloud even more options for making the move to ChromeOS. As companies shift to cloud-based solutions, the flexibility that Cameyo offers is unparalleled and the addition of Linux applications greatly enhances the platform’s capabilities. If your company is looking for a cutting-edge app delivery service to break free from software lock-in, you can try Cameyo for free and give the new Linux app service a try. Learn more about Cameyo for Linux here.