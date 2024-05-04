View sessions and plan out your Google I/O 2024

We’re only 10 days away from one of Google’s biggest days of the year: I/O 2024. At the yearly developer conference, Google announces new features, shows off upcoming tech, and generally sets the bar for what is to come in the Google ecosystem for the coming year. It’s a big event and even if you aren’t a developer (it is a developer conference, after all), there’s a lot to look forward to from both the main keynotes and individual sessions, too.

Planning out your I/O 2024

If you haven’t already, you can get registered for Google I/O over at their site and after doing so, you’ll have access to see and add keynotes and individual sessions to your I/O experience with ease. It’s currently unclear exactly when the breakout sessions will go live, but Google is currently showing that each of them will be available for viewing after the completion of the live event while also displaying a banner up top that says all content will be available May 16th at 8am PST. It would seem that they are going back to live, in-person sessions this year after all.

advertisement

Once you’ve looked through the sessions and decided on ones that seem interesting to you, you can bookmark them and return to that list in your profile for later viewing. For me, that means I’ve highlighted anything ChromeOS or Chrome related and made sure to add in web-related sessions as well. Much of it goes over my head, but it’s fun to see some upcoming features that get shown off in these sessions for sure.

advertisement

Most of you will likely be interested in the main keynotes, however, and those begin on May 14th at 10am PT. Expect a heavy dose of AI once again this year, and on the ChromeOS side of things, I’m looking forward to hearing more about Chromebook Plus and how new AI tools will be helping Chromebook users across the board in the coming months. It’s always an exciting time leading up to I/O, and this year is no different. Get your plan together, and we’ll virtually see you there!

advertisement

Newsletter Signup